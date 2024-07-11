Planned Zambian protest against Mnangagwa flops

News / Local

by Staff reporter

This FOOL celebrated prematurely; celebrated an application which was yet to be granted!!!!!! What he didn't know is that it was going to be turned down, especially after Executive Secretary Magosi wrote to the Zambian govt to ensure safety and security for all attendees.… https://t.co/pvRgpcUXAN — dhonzamusoro007 (@dhonzamusoro007) July 10, 2024

The planned protest by Zimbabweans who are against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's assumption of regional body SADC's chairmanship next August has flopped.Zambian police did not grant the protesters authority to demonstrate in that country.The protesters had organised a two-day demonstration in Zambia.The demonstration is was supposed to be held at Lusaka's Mulungushi International Conference Centre on July 11 and 12 out of fear that protesting locally will get people arrested, incarcerated, maimed or killed.Mnangagwa has already made it clear that he will not tolerate any dissent ahead of the SADC's August Summit where he is expected to take over leadership of the Southern Africa bloc.Over 70 opposition activists, accused of planning protests against him during the SADC summit, are languishing in Harare's Central Remand Prison having been arrested on June 16.They were charged with participating in an unsanctioned gathering and disorderly conduct, despite their meeting having been one to commemorate the Day of the African Child."No to ED's SADC Chairmanship," reads a poster circulating online."Zimbabwe is under a military dictatorship characterised by corruption, nepotism, poverty, and open repression. Let us rise up."