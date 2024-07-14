Rauzhi officially joins Highlanders

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Never Rauzhi, the six-goal hero of the Bulawayo Chiefs, has officially joined Highlanders and is looking forward to enjoying his time at the new club.Rauzhi, who played a key role in Bulawayo Chiefs' 2-1 victory over Greenfuel at Luveve Stadium, expressed his excitement about the move in an interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub.He remarked, "I want to enjoy myself, scoring is an opportunity, the important thing is to win."Rauzhi credited his coach, Thulani Sibanda, as the primary reason for choosing Highlanders over other interested clubs like FC Platinum, Dynamos, and Simba Bhora. He praised his time at Bulawayo Chiefs and noted, "It was good, they were understanding. It was good working with them."Highlighting his ambitions at Highlanders, Rauzhi stated, "I came here to start my services, have had good support here, I wanted to end my season here (in Bulawayo), it's a big team, I must work hard." Fans from both Bulawayo Chiefs and Highlanders enthusiastically welcomed him.Despite the initial silence from Highlanders about the transfer, their chief executive officer, Sihlangu Dlodlo, confirmed Rauzhi's move until the end of the season, stating, "It's like he is moving from home to home, Bulawayo Chiefs' supporters are also Highlanders supporters."Dlodlo also hinted at potential player exits and new arrivals by mid-week. However, it was confirmed that Rauzhi would not play against Bulawayo Chiefs when the two teams meet in two weeks, as per the transfer agreement.