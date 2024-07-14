Mnangagwa promises free food for all in need

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The government has committed to supporting food-insecure Zimbabweans affected by the El Niño-induced drought, intensifying its food aid program nationwide to ensure no one dies of hunger, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced.Addressing tens of thousands at the Johane Marange Apostolic Church's annual Passover service in Mafararikwa, Marange, President Mnangagwa stated, "This year we did not receive good rains. We are faced with hunger. However, as your leader, I want to assure you that we have our strategic grain reserves. We have several departments that are working in all parts of the country. They are intensifying their work. They are making sure that no one dies of hunger." He emphasized that food distribution teams have been deployed across the country and that the food will be provided for free, with Treasury collaborating with various partners to ensure all households have adequate food."I want to make it clear that this food is for free. We are working around the clock to ensure that supplies will reach everyone in need," Mnangagwa said.The President also spoke about his spiritual convictions, highlighting the importance of seeking God's guidance in leadership. "If you are a leader who decides to be distant from God, you will fail. Be close to God. I always make sure to seek God's blessings upon my life," he stated, noting that leaders like St Nimrod Taguta of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church help him receive "bountiful blessings."Mnangagwa expressed his commitment to attending the Passover annually, having cut short an important trip to Mozambique to be present. "I wanted to make sure that I did not miss your Passover," he said, pledging continued attendance and support for the church's work.Church leaders praised the President for his humility and support. Mr. Isaac Makurumidze noted, "We are humbled by your presence and the support that you give to our church." A preacher from Angola, Mr. Eriah Zhuao, urged other African leaders to emulate Mnangagwa's cordial relations with the Church. The event was attended by several Cabinet ministers and senior government officials.