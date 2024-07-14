Sangoma at home, artiste on stage

News / Local

Musician Evias Bhebhe, popularly known as Dziva Lemvula, takes great joy when listeners become possessed by their ancestral spirits while listening to his music. Bhebhe, who performs with Gogo Awakhiwe Nkosi, has garnered a significant following in Bulawayo due to their unique blend of modern and traditional sounds. His music resonates deeply with many, especially those with rural backgrounds, evoking nostalgia and spiritual awakenings.Bhebhe and Nkosi's music has become a powerful tool for ancestral connection. Bhebhe shared, "When I get reports that people have been possessed when the songs play it gives me a lot of joy because it shows that the job that I am doing together with Gogo (Awakhiwe) is bearing fruit." He recounted an incident in Filabusi where two people experienced spiritual awakenings while listening to his songs.Performing live poses challenges for Bhebhe, as intense dancing can inadvertently summon ancestral spirits. To manage this, he and his team communicate with their ancestors before shows, asking them not to reveal themselves during performances. Bhebhe explained, "As a team, we manage each other when dancing, because we know that if you dance too much you might call the ancestors."Despite these challenges, Bhebhe embraces his role in reconnecting people with their roots. His music often influences listeners' spiritual states, and selecting a playlist can be influenced by ancestral preferences. "Sometimes, you play Sabona Gogo and you don't feel like your spirit aligns with it. Then you play Dziba Lemvula and you feel like you need it on repeat," he said.Bhebhe's experience is not unique. Other artists, like South African musician Boity and Zimbabwean musician Jacob Moyana, have also faced challenges due to their ancestral callings. Bothwell "Bekezela" Nkomo, now known as Gog' Bekezela, transformed his musical career to align with his spiritual journey, emphasizing cultural education over entertainment.Bhebhe's journey underscores the complex interplay between modern artistry and traditional spirituality, illustrating the profound impact of ancestral callings on contemporary musicians.