100MW boost for Zimbabwe power supplies

Local power supplies in Zimbabwe are set to improve significantly in the coming weeks, with an additional 100 megawatts (MW) to be injected into the grid. This boost will come from a refurbished unit at Hwange Thermal Power Station and the reallocation of power that had been reserved for winter wheat irrigation.During the winter months, electricity demand increases due to higher consumption by households, businesses, and farmers. This year, the government allocated 100MW specifically for winter wheat irrigation, which runs from May to July. With the irrigation period ending, this power will be redirected to the general grid.Energy and Power Development Minister Edgar Moyo indicated that load-shedding would soon ease as a result. He noted that Zimbabwe's power generation currently ranges between 1,400MW and 1,500MW, against a demand of 1,800MW, leading to a deficit of around 300MW. The refurbished unit at Hwange, set to be operational by the end of the month, will help reduce this shortfall.In addition, independent power producers are expected to increase their generation capacity by year-end, contributing up to 140MW from solar projects. This development will alleviate pressure on the national grid as these producers will rely less on ZESA (Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority) supplies.Efforts are also being made to manage water allocation at Kariba South Hydropower Station to sustain power generation until the rainy season. The authorities are optimistic that the anticipated La Niña phenomenon, expected to bring above-normal rainfall, will further aid in addressing the power supply challenges.Overall, these measures are part of a broader strategy to balance the mismatch between electricity supply and demand in Zimbabwe.