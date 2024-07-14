Dembare, Bosso clash in high stakes match

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Since 2018, Highlanders have not beaten Dynamos in a Premier Soccer League match in Harare. However, recent events have given the Bosso camp hope of breaking this jinx and completing a double over their rivals at Rufaro Stadium today. Highlanders previously defeated Dynamos 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Barbourfields Stadium on March 10, boosting their confidence.Dynamos have faced internal challenges recently, including a four-day industrial action due to unpaid signing-on fees and bonuses. Although these issues were partially resolved with the intervention of club sponsor Sakunda Holdings, the morale and management concerns remain.In contrast, better managed Highlanders have no such financial crises, as their players receive winning bonuses on time thanks to their partnership with Better Brands. This stability has contributed to Highlanders' preparation for the match.Despite these advantages, Highlanders have only one win in their last eight games. Coach Kelvin Kaindu is cautious, emphasizing that internal issues at Dynamos should not affect his players' focus. Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe, despite the recent strike, believes his team is ready for the match, with skipper Frank Makarati returning from injury.Dynamos had a mixed first half of the season with five wins, nine draws, and three losses, giving them a 29% win rate. Highlanders, although slightly better, also struggled, with six wins, eight draws, and three losses. Both teams have an equal number of losses going into this match.This fixture is significant, as it marks the return of the Battle of Zimbabwe to Rufaro Stadium for the first time since November 2019, following prolonged renovations. The match is expected to draw a large crowd, despite Dynamos' recent off-field issues.Key players from previous encounters remain, including Dynamos' Emmanuel Jalai and Highlanders' Ariel Sibanda, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, and striker Lynoth Chikuhwa. The last time Highlanders beat Dynamos at Rufaro in 2018, there was significant unrest among Dynamos fans, highlighting the high stakes and intense rivalry of this fixture.