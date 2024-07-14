Burning Spear heading for Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Excitement is sweeping through Zimbabwe's showbiz industry following the announcement that Jamaican roots reggae musician Burning Spear will be performing in the country as part of his One People Africa Tour 2024. Born Winston Rodney, Burning Spear recently concluded a 22-day North American tour and will tour Europe from July 27 to August 11 before returning to Africa in October.The announcement was made on his official Facebook page, burningspearmusic, with a poster that quickly went viral among roots reggae fans. Zimbabwe and South Africa are confirmed stops on his tour, with Burning Spear set to perform at Harare's Glamis Arena on October 18. The tour will continue with performances at the Emperors' Palace in Johannesburg on October 19 and the Mhudi Wines Farm in Cape Town on October 20.The news has been met with enthusiasm from fans, with social media buzzing with posts of excitement and anticipation. Journalist Cliff Chiduku and fan Blessing Vava were among those expressing their eagerness for the concerts.Recently, Burning Spear canceled his planned Kenya tour due to ongoing protests in the country, expressing his solidarity with Kenyans and his desire for their safety.Burning Spear is a highly influential artist from the 1970s roots reggae scene, having won two Grammy Awards for Best Reggae Album and received a total of 12 Grammy nominations.