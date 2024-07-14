Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Councillors accused of stealing food aid

by Staff reporter
14 Jul 2024 at 05:05hrs | Views
Two Zanu-PF rural district councillors, Valentine Mukahanana and Johane Mandiringana, have been accused of stealing government food aid meant for villagers affected by the El Niño-induced drought. 
President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the drought a national disaster in April, seeking US$3 billion for mitigation. However, reports have emerged of food aid being politicized, hijacked, or stolen.
In Mutasa, villagers alleged that Mukahanana diverted inputs intended for Ward 19 beneficiaries, while Mandiringana redirected maize meant for villagers in Chidazembe and Nyamukwarara. Despite reporting the theft to Penhalonga police, villagers claim the cases were ignored due to alleged bribery.

Washington Ziwiwi, Zanu-PF Mutasa district coordinating committee chairperson, called for thorough investigations and legal action if the councillors are found guilty. Acting Manicaland police spokesperson Wiseman Chinyoka stated he was unaware of the matter but would investigate.

Over nine million Zimbabweans, including urban residents, are food insecure due to the drought and harsh economic conditions.

Source - The Standard

