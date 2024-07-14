Dog mauls minor to death

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A seven-year-old boy from Norton was tragically mauled to death by two dogs that bit off his private parts.The incident was brought to light during a court case where the dog owners, Lloyd Sibanda (35) and Cuthbert Mpame (63), faced culpable homicide charges but were acquitted by Harare Magistrate Clever Tsikwa.The court heard that on October 5, 2022, the boy, residing at Plot 41 Skey farm in Norton, left home to fetch water but did not return.His grandmother, Otilia Murwira, went searching for him and found two dogs licking his lifeless body. She identified the dogs as belonging to Plot 17 Skey farm and chased them away.The dogs fled towards Mpame's farm. The boy's body was severely mutilated, with his private parts bitten off and allegedly eaten by the dogs.