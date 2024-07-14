Latest News Editor's Choice


Sexual predator rapes job seekers

by Staff reporter
14 Jul 2024
Willard Kudakwashe Jonifati, a man from Domboshava, is currently detained at Harare Remand Prison for allegedly robbing and raping two female job seekers.

According to court proceedings, Jonifati is accused of deceiving the victims by promising them employment opportunities. The first complainant was approached by Jonifati at Mverechena Business Centre, Domboshava, where he convinced her to accompany him to the purported workplace. During their journey, he allegedly brandished a knife, demanded her cellphone, and proceeded to rape her.

In a separate incident involving the second complainant, Jonifati reportedly lured her to Molife turn off in Domboshava under the false pretense of offering her a job. He then coerced her into giving him all her money, amounting to US$20, before instructing her to follow him to meet her supposed new employer. Subsequently, he allegedly raped her three times after threatening her with harm.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje presented these allegations against Jonifati in court.

Source - The Standard

