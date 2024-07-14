JSC shields new judges from scrutiny

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has declined to disclose information regarding the selection process of judges in Zimbabwe, despite scrutiny over the judges' performance during interviews.Journalist Mlondolozi Ndlovu requested details under the Freedom of Information Act, seeking scoresheets from aptitude tests and public interview performances of candidates, as well as the list of names forwarded to the President for appointment. Ndlovu's lawyer, Chris Mhike, highlighted concerns over transparency in the process.In response, JSC secretary Walter Chikwanha refused the request, citing confidentiality of the information. Critics have raised concerns about the qualifications and performance of some judges, including Naison Chivayo, who faced criticism for listing himself as a Zanu-PF representative on his CV. Despite these issues, twelve judges were sworn in recently and have received new vehicles.