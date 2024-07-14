Duo in court over govt scholarships

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) has taken legal action against Vacancy Mail Media (Pvt) Limited, accusing them of fraud and damaging the OPC's reputation.Representatives of Vacancy Mail Media, Etinos Mudzamba and Julius Mudzamba, appeared before Harare provincial magistrate Sharon Rakafa on Friday. They were remanded out of custody until July 17.According to prosecutor Josiah Dzidza, the OPC, specifically under the Department of Presidential and National Scholarships, advertised Russian scholarships on March 12, 2021. The accused allegedly reposted the same advertisement on social media but altered it, inserting their contact numbers to deceive applicants.The prosecution claimed that this action prejudiced the OPC's reputation and disrupted its operations.