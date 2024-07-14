Mnangagwa fights to cling to power?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent declaration that he intends to adhere to the constitution and retire in 2028 at the end of his second term, Zanu-PF leaders in Masvingo province are advocating for the "ED 2030" slogan. They have passed a resolution insisting that he should seek an unconstitutional third term or retain power until 2030.This move draws parallels with the era of the late former president Robert Mugabe in many respects.During a provincial meeting in Masvingo, Zanu-PF political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha stated that he would convey this message to Mnangagwa.Mnangagwa recently announced his intention to retire in 2028 during an event in Mutare, reportedly under significant military pressure and to quell ongoing factional disputes, rather than out of a commitment to constitutionalism and the rule of law.