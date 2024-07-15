Sister sexually assaults sibling, records videos

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A WOMAN from Zengeza 2, Chitungwiza, who allegedly sexually assaulted her younger sister aged 14 since 2022 and would record videos whilst committing the offence, has appeared before the courts.The accused, aged 30, whose name has been withheld to protect the identity of the younger sister, appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mrs Gloria Takundwa last Thursday charged with aggravated indecent assault and was remanded in custody to July 24.Only the High Court can hear a bail application for this crime.Prosecutor Ms Pamela Dzinduwa alleges that one day in September 2022 at around 5pm, the elder sister asked the girl to buy her some bananas and she did. She then instructed the girl to undress and she sexually assaulted her with a banana, recording a video of the act.The court heard that on another day in November, the elder sister bought a cucumber and committed a similar assault, again recording a video. Similar assaults occurred from March last year to this year, but with the older sister now using her fingers to commit the assaults, while making a video call to a man. Last month, the older sister gave the child hair remover to remove her pubic hair and sexually assaulted her again.The court heard that after about three days, the girl informed her Shona teacher at school that she was being abused by her elder sister who gave her a lot of work and took nude pictures of her. She told her Fashion and Fabrics teacher that her sister sexually assaulted her with fingers and was advised to inform her Guidance and Counselling teacher.On July 3 at around 2pm, she told the Guidance and Counselling teacher and narrated her ordeal to the teacher who took her to the Department of Social Welfare for further management. A police report was made and the elder sister was arrested.