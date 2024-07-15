Another Brigadier-General dies

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Retired Brigadier-General Michael Chaminuka has passed away at the age of 62. He died at the Trauma Centre in Harare around 7 pm on Saturday after a short illness, according to his daughter, Dr. Michelle Chaminuka. She described her father as a "humble and quiet peacemaker."Born on January 2, 1962, in Nkani Village, Hurungwe, Brig-Gen Chaminuka attended Kapfunde Primary School and later Columbus Secondary School. After the school was closed by the Ian Smith regime, he continued his education at St John's Chikwaka Secondary School. In late 1977, he crossed into Mozambique to join the liberation struggle and trained at Tembwe Base 2 in 1978.He is survived by his wife, Dr. Lillian Chaminuka, and five children. Mourners are gathered at 353 Valyonga Close, Glen Lorne, Harare. Burial arrangements will be announced later.