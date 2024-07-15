Machacha calls on Zanu-PF to welcome back returnees, new supporters

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha has urged party members to use the ongoing cell restructuring exercise for mobilization and recruitment to expand the party's support base.Speaking at a meeting in Masvingo, Machacha highlighted the potential for growth under President Mnangagwa's leadership and emphasized debunking the myth that urban areas are opposition strongholds, noting high voter apathy.Machacha called for welcoming back former opposition members and integrating them into party structures. He stressed the importance of MPs maintaining close contact with their constituencies and addressing the issue of "absent MPs" who neglect their duties. He also pointed to the country's economic rebound and infrastructural developments as signs of progress.The meeting included top ZANU-PF leaders from Masvingo.