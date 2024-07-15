Attempts to name-drop Zanu-PF in land dispute fail

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Attempts by approximately 850 stand owners in Msasa Park, Chadcombe, to transfer ownership of their properties without paying market prices and related costs were dismissed by the High Court. The owners had claimed that the land was donated to Zanu-PF for them in 2012 and sought to pay only subdivision and transfer costs.Justice Emilia Muchawa dismissed the application, stating the applicants lacked the right to litigate as they were not direct beneficiaries of the alleged donation. Zanu-PF provincial chairperson, Godwills Masimirembwa, dissociated the party from the claims. The court noted that the applicants were in illegal occupation and had no direct and substantial interest in the matter.Msasa Park (Private) Limited had not evicted the stand owners despite having the right since 2013 and had initiated a regularization process instead. The court found that the applicants' claims were unfounded, and the application was dismissed on the basis that the applicants were not entitled to bring the litigation.