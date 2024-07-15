Zanu-PF targets 4 million members

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF is intensifying its restructuring efforts to register four million members in village cell structures ahead of the 2028 elections. This process, which began this month, aims to establish a robust party cell structure in every village to maintain an active support base as outlined in the party's constitution. During a Matabeleland South inter-district meeting in Gwanda, National Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha emphasized the importance of creating verified and loyal membership databases to prevent opposition infiltration.The restructuring involves training cell executives and branch members on their duties and the party's founding principles through a program developed with the Chitepo School of Ideology. A booklet detailing these principles and the development milestones under President Mnangagwa's Second Republic is also being prepared. Machacha stressed the need for genuine cells, urging the leadership to focus on grassroots level structures to secure election success.Once registered, cell group members will elect their executives, and the information will be compiled into a national database. Each district will have equipment to issue membership cards, generating income for party operations. Additionally, Politburo and Central Committee members will oversee restructuring in areas where ZANU-PF previously lost. The program aims to mobilize new members, especially the youth, and ensure alignment with the party's ideology and objectives.