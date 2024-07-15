Mnangagwa warns against attempts to sow discord

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday reiterated the nation's vigilance against attempts to sow discord by long-standing detractors, urging unity and resilience among Zimbabweans. As the country prepares to host the Sadc Summit next month amidst reports of planned demonstrations and incitement of violence by the opposition and certain civil society organizations, the government has underscored its readiness to ensure the summit's security and success, warning of a firm response to any disruptions.Speaking at the launch of the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme in Bulawayo, President Mnangagwa addressed the divisive actions of detractors, stating, "History records that all internal divisions amongst us as a people have been instigated by our detractors in various guises through generations. It is our detractors who worked tirelessly to pit one tribe against the other during the colonial era." He emphasized that despite these efforts, Zimbabwe's unity remains a formidable barrier against attempts to divide and control the nation.Highlighting ongoing interference aimed at destabilizing the country, President Mnangagwa stated, "The interference by our detractors manifests itself in different ways. They manifest as political parties with a regional agenda which seeks to divide our people and question the unitary nature of our State. We see them!" He added, "They manifest as voluntary organisations ostensibly concerned with the people's plight yet they exaggerate and magnify regional grievances while at the same time seeking to belittle our efforts at reconciliation and unity at the behest of their founders. We see them!"Regarding media manipulation, he remarked, "The country's detractors are in all forms of the media including social media, and propagating statements of hatred, difference and vengeance against specific groupings of the nation. We see them! Let us all say to them you shall not succeed."President Mnangagwa also highlighted recent unsuccessful attempts to disrupt regional stability, noting, "Attempts by some elements to cause a scene through a demonstration at the just-ended 26th Sadc Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation in Lusaka, Zambia, flopped as only one man turned up."He concluded by reaffirming Zimbabwe's longstanding cooperation with Zambia, emphasizing shared historical ties and critical infrastructure such as the Kariba Dam and Victoria Falls, which symbolize the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.