Corruption moving faster in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Prosecutor-General Loyce Matanda-Moyo has highlighted the rampant spread of corruption in Zimbabwe, exacerbated by the absence of protections for whistleblowers who expose corrupt practices among the powerful.Matanda-Moyo emphasized the critical role of whistleblowers in facilitating investigations and prosecutions of corruption cases, stressing that without their testimony, prosecuting corruption becomes challenging. She underscored the urgent need for Zimbabwe to implement legislation that safeguards whistleblowers, citing the Whistleblower Protection Bill as crucial for enhancing the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts.Matanda-Moyo acknowledged that corruption has become a pervasive issue in the country, evidenced by high-profile scandals such as the US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission scandal and the US$87 million goats tender case, which have stirred public outrage and demands for accountability. She emphasized that effective anti-corruption measures hinge on the ability to protect whistleblowers, urging swift action to enact protective laws as corruption continues to outpace legislative reforms.Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) Chairperson Michael Reza echoed similar sentiments, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between whistleblowers and anti-corruption efforts. Reza emphasized that Zacc relies heavily on whistleblower information for conducting investigations, emphasizing the crucial role of protected disclosures in combating corruption effectively.The call for whistleblower protection legislation has been ongoing since 2021, with stakeholders and anti-corruption watchdogs urging the government to prioritize the enactment of laws that safeguard whistleblowers. The absence of such legislation has been identified as a major hurdle in the fight against corruption, hindering efforts to hold perpetrators accountable and restore public trust in governance institutions.