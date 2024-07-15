Mnangagwa's office sues website over presidential scholarships

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Vacancy Mail Media (Pvt) Limited, represented by Etinos Mudzamba and Julius Mudzamba, has been taken to court by the Office of the President and Cabinet on charges of fraud. The accusation stems from allegations that Vacancy Mail Media uploaded an advertisement regarding presidential scholarships without authorization.Harare provincial magistrate Sharon Rakafa presided over the case and remanded the defendants out of custody until July 17 for the trial to continue. The trial commenced with the testimony of the first witness, William Taringa, who serves as the director of presidential scholarships in the Office of the President and Cabinet.Taringa informed the court that according to government policy, the Office of the President and Cabinet is solely responsible for the recruitment and advertising of presidential scholarships. He emphasized that no entity is permitted to copyright, infringe upon, or engage in piracy of such advertisements. Taringa also stated that the government avoids dealing with websites to prevent fraudulent agents posing as official representatives.In defense, Marshall Chitsanga, representing Vacancy Mail Media, argued that his clients' company is legally registered and operates in the advertising business, providing a platform for advertisements. He asserted that Vacancy Mail Media did not alter the contents of the advert and had no intention to deceive the public. Chitsanga further contended that the prosecution had not presented sufficient evidence to prove Taringa's affiliation with the Office of the President.Prosecutor Dzidza Josiah alleged that on March 12, 2021, Vacancy Mail Media altered a scholarship advertisement by including their contact details and reposting it on social media without government authorization. This action, the State claims, tarnished the reputation and administration of the Office of the President.The case was brought to light on the same date of the incident, leading to a police report and subsequent investigations by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.