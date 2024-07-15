Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's office sues website over presidential scholarships

by Staff reporter
15 Jul 2024 at 08:20hrs | Views
Vacancy Mail Media (Pvt) Limited, represented by Etinos Mudzamba and Julius Mudzamba, has been taken to court by the Office of the President and Cabinet on charges of fraud. The accusation stems from allegations that Vacancy Mail Media uploaded an advertisement regarding presidential scholarships without authorization.

Harare provincial magistrate Sharon Rakafa presided over the case and remanded the defendants out of custody until July 17 for the trial to continue. The trial commenced with the testimony of the first witness, William Taringa, who serves as the director of presidential scholarships in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Taringa informed the court that according to government policy, the Office of the President and Cabinet is solely responsible for the recruitment and advertising of presidential scholarships. He emphasized that no entity is permitted to copyright, infringe upon, or engage in piracy of such advertisements. Taringa also stated that the government avoids dealing with websites to prevent fraudulent agents posing as official representatives.

In defense, Marshall Chitsanga, representing Vacancy Mail Media, argued that his clients' company is legally registered and operates in the advertising business, providing a platform for advertisements. He asserted that Vacancy Mail Media did not alter the contents of the advert and had no intention to deceive the public. Chitsanga further contended that the prosecution had not presented sufficient evidence to prove Taringa's affiliation with the Office of the President.

Prosecutor Dzidza Josiah alleged that on March 12, 2021, Vacancy Mail Media altered a scholarship advertisement by including their contact details and reposting it on social media without government authorization. This action, the State claims, tarnished the reputation and administration of the Office of the President.

The case was brought to light on the same date of the incident, leading to a police report and subsequent investigations by the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Fintechs fly planes of cash into Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 168 Views

All set for ZIMOZA TFCA launch

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

MK Party forming trade unions and labour federation

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Grace Mugabe backing footballer grandson

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

SA border police intercept suspected stolen car

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Labour Court judge dies

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

US Ambassador Tremont meets sanctioned Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

IEC wants MK vote-rigging allegations tested publicly

9 hrs ago | 393 Views

Sheep on a high: Flock feasts on cannabis after extreme weather

9 hrs ago | 643 Views

Hands Up! New App 'SizeHim' claims to predict penis size and sexual compatibility from your palms

11 hrs ago | 520 Views

'ZiG scarcity a recipe for disaster'

11 hrs ago | 709 Views

Gukurahundi genocide survivor cannot forgive Mugabe's foot soldiers

11 hrs ago | 897 Views

Mwonzora schedules high-level meetings at SADC Summit

11 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Mpilo Hospital faces surge in child deaths

11 hrs ago | 277 Views

Allow Mnangagwa to go and rest

11 hrs ago | 1147 Views

NetOne's going concern status at risk

11 hrs ago | 408 Views

Zimbabwe implementing 12-hour power cuts

12 hrs ago | 782 Views

Mnangagwa must stop abusing Matabele genocide victims and pay US$ 100 billion compansation

12 hrs ago | 676 Views

4 killed, 18 injured in Gweru accident

12 hrs ago | 473 Views

Harare roads rehabilitation 90% complete

12 hrs ago | 397 Views

Kariba Dam collapse claims rubbished

12 hrs ago | 498 Views

Bosso helps Dembare rake in $24,000

12 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mashonas welcome Gukurahundi genocide outreach programme

12 hrs ago | 313 Views

Artisanal miner kills colleague over cigarette

12 hrs ago | 223 Views

Allow all Zimbabweans to import vehicles DUTY FREE your current policy is discriminatory

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

Knorr recalls brown onion gravy sachets

21 hrs ago | 455 Views

Zuma's MK Party takes SABC to court for misleading the public

21 hrs ago | 796 Views

Mnangagwa confronting the Gukurahundi ghost

21 hrs ago | 312 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare jailed in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1993 Views

Mnangagwa should release the Dumbutshena, Chihambakwe reports

21 hrs ago | 582 Views

Zimbabwean brags about soft life in SA prison

16 Jul 2024 at 16:38hrs | 1078 Views

Biden says no to extra debate with Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 662 Views

CCC activists clock month in detention

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 175 Views

Zimbabwe to launch nationwide ZimDigital phase 2

16 Jul 2024 at 16:32hrs | 164 Views

Man axes woman to death

16 Jul 2024 at 13:45hrs | 829 Views

Gwanda to repossess undeveloped stands

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 563 Views

Bulawayo dismisses cyanide poisoning claims

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 303 Views

Zimbabwe cattle recovered in Mozambique

16 Jul 2024 at 13:43hrs | 297 Views

Zimra wins landmark forex tax dispute

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 1425 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo wants Mnangagwa to stay until 2030

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 276 Views

Zimbabwe embassy starts issuing birth certificates in SA

16 Jul 2024 at 13:31hrs | 307 Views

South African passport weakened

16 Jul 2024 at 13:28hrs | 654 Views

Mnangagwa shocked by assassination attempt on Donald J Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 13:21hrs | 264 Views

Gareth Southgate quits as 'impossible' England job

16 Jul 2024 at 13:17hrs | 447 Views

Car dealers evade MPs over undelivered Zimbabwe govt vehicles

16 Jul 2024 at 13:08hrs | 398 Views

Woman poisons self, 4 kids

16 Jul 2024 at 12:34hrs | 584 Views

11 out of 15 Mbudzi interchange bridges complete

16 Jul 2024 at 12:32hrs | 858 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail application dismissed

16 Jul 2024 at 12:31hrs | 647 Views

Dembare splash US$1,000 on sangoma

16 Jul 2024 at 12:26hrs | 479 Views

Biden said 'it's time to put Trump in a bullseye'

16 Jul 2024 at 10:31hrs | 1132 Views