New plan to spruce up Harare

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Government has intensified efforts to tackle Zimbabwe's solid waste and environmental challenges, aiming to enhance urban livability.President Emmerson Mnangagwa enacted Statutory Instrument 140 of 2023 in response to the solid waste situation, followed by the launch of Operation Chenesa Harare.During the launch of the Own Your Doorstep campaign in Harare, Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Charles Tavengwa emphasized the constitutional right of Zimbabweans to a clean and safe environment.He underscored the initiatives since the National Clean Up campaign's inception in 2018, highlighting subsequent efforts like Operation Chenesa 1 in January 2024 and Chenesa Chapter 2 in June.Tavengwa called for collective efforts from government, business, industry, commerce, and individuals to enhance the city's ambience and economy.Acting Harare mayor Womberaishe Nhende praised the Own Your Doorstep initiative for revitalizing the city, addressing urban decay, and creating favorable conditions for investment.He emphasized the potential economic benefits, including attracting new businesses and increasing property values in Harare, while mitigating urban decay and associated challenges.