Mnangagwa's govt under pressure over water crisis

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Residents of Bulawayo are urgently calling on the government to acknowledge its failure in addressing severe water shortages by declaring the city a water crisis area, allowing for swift interventions.Despite petitions from local authorities and residents to declare a crisis and access alternative funding, the government opted to deploy a technical committee. However, frustrations have mounted as water shortages persist, leaving residents without water for extended periods.The Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) has criticized the government's approach, describing it as an infringement on their constitutional right to clean and potable water.Permanent Ngoma, BPRA's executive director, emphasized the committee's apparent lack of progress in resolving the crisis, urging the government to declare a state of emergency.This sentiment was echoed by community leaders and lawmakers who highlighted the urgency of addressing Bulawayo's water scarcity as a critical short-term priority.Despite assurances from Bulawayo's Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister, Judith Ncube, that initiatives are underway, concerns remain high as key dams like Umzingwane face decommissioning, exacerbating the city's already dire water situation.Efforts to mitigate the crisis include government-funded projects like rehabilitating boreholes at the Nyamandlovu aquifer, yet long-term solutions such as the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project have faced delays.With historic dams like Khami dam considered for water recycling, estimated costs to restore its water for consumption underscore the financial and infrastructural challenges ahead.As residents continue to endure erratic water deliveries and council warnings of impending dam decommissionings, the need for decisive action and sustainable solutions remains paramount in Bulawayo's ongoing water crisis