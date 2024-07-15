Matabeleland tops HIV prevalence rate

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Matabeleland South Province has emerged as one of Zimbabwe's regions with the highest HIV prevalence rates, reaching 17.30% in 2023.This high prevalence is attributed to the province's proximity to South Africa and Botswana, with Beitbridge and Plumtree serving as key entry points.Experts highlight that mobility, especially across borders, significantly increases the risk of HIV transmission and onward spread within the community.Despite previous acknowledgments of high HIV rates in the region, Health and Child Care Minister Douglas Mombeshora emphasizes the urgent need for enhanced interventions to curb HIV transmission in Matabeleland South.Minister Mombeshora also disclosed HIV prevalence rates from other provinces, noting Matabeleland North at 14.50%, Bulawayo at 11.70%, and varying rates across other regions.He responded to queries in Parliament about ongoing efforts to combat HIV, highlighting continued support from global initiatives like the Global Fund and PEPFAR, despite potential changes beyond 2026.PEPFAR, initiated in Zimbabwe since 2006, has been pivotal in providing comprehensive HIV prevention, care, and treatment services, contributing significantly to reducing HIV incidence nationally.Zimbabwe's achievements include meeting the UNAids 95-95-95 targets at a national level, signifying that 95% of people living with HIV are aware of their status, 95% of them are on medication, and 95% of those on medication have a suppressed viral load.Additionally, the recent introduction of Cabotegravir long-acting injectable pre-exposure prophylaxis (CAB-LA) marks a further step in enhancing HIV prevention efforts in the country.As Zimbabwe continues its battle against HIV/AIDS, ongoing strategies and collaborations remain critical in sustaining progress and addressing emerging challenges.