Man in court for assaulting his mother in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In Tsholotsho, a 42-year-old man named Meluleki Ncube faced charges of assaulting his 71-year-old mother, to which he pleaded not guilty before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Mathew Mutiro.Despite his plea, Ncube was sentenced to 24 months in jail, with 6 months suspended on the condition of good behavior. The remaining 18 months were commuted to 630 hours of community service at Tshefunye Primary School.The incident occurred on March 20, 2022, when Ncube returned home with his brother and friends after a trip to Tshefunye business center. Upon his return, he accused his mother of causing discord between him and his brother.A verbal altercation escalated into physical violence, during which Ncube repeatedly slapped his mother and struck her with a wooden chair. His actions caused injuries to her back, hand, and head, which ceased only when intervened by his wife, Gracious Mpofu.The court heard details of the assault, underscoring the severity of the injuries inflicted upon the elderly woman. The sentencing aimed to balance punishment with community service, emphasizing rehabilitation and a commitment to positive conduct moving forward.