Man in trouble for stealing stockfeed

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In Fort Rixon, a 36-year-old man named Lungile Nkiwane was remanded out of custody after being accused of stealing stockfeeds from Mbokodo Abattoir in Figtree. Appearing before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware, Nkiwane pleaded not guilty to the charge and is set to stand trial on July 22.The complainant, security guard James Chivandudzo, reported that on July 7, he observed Nkiwane allegedly stealing stockfeed from a trailer parked at the Mbokodo complex. Chivandudzo confronted Nkiwane, who initially claimed to be a co-worker, but upon further inspection, it was found that he had already offloaded five bags of stockfeed and hid them about 40 meters away.Nkiwane attempted to flee, but Chivandudzo raised an alarm, prompting other security guards to apprehend him outside the complex. They recovered the stolen stockfeed bags valued at US$90. Nkiwane was subsequently arrested after the incident was reported to the police.