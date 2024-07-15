Street children overrun Bulawayo CBD

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The business community in Bulawayo has expressed serious concerns about street children in the central business district, citing them as a significant health hazard and disruption to operations.Along 9th Avenue, shop owners lamented that these children often use the pavements for unsanitary purposes, which has led to unpleasant odors and complaints from clients.Despite efforts to chase them away, the children return, sometimes blocking entrances and affecting business flow.Kelechi Godwin from Pettkel Investment highlighted that clients are avoiding their businesses due to the presence of these children, who refuse to move from doorways.Bulawayo United Residents Association chairperson Winos Dube acknowledged the menace posed by street children, noting the difficulty in addressing the issue due to legal and humanitarian considerations that defend their presence on the streets.Local pastor Useni Sibanda contextualized the problem as both social and economic, driven by poverty and unemployment.He emphasized the need for coordinated efforts involving social welfare departments, churches, and businesses to identify genuine cases of need among street children and provide appropriate support.Despite the challenges, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube clarified that no criminal cases involving street children had been reported, urging stakeholders to collaborate in addressing these complex societal issues effectively.