Reveller stabbed to death at Harare night club

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In a tragic incident at Club Royale Bar in Harare's Budiriro 2 suburb, two young men, Alec Ruvhere (22) and Tadiwanashe Murerwa (20), lost their lives after being fatally stabbed during an altercation. The suspect, Cogitate Ganyiwa, allegedly attacked them with an okapi knife following a dispute that started when Ruvhere accidentally stepped on Ganyiwa's foot during a drinking session two weeks prior.Eyewitnesses reported that the altercation escalated into a physical fight, during which Ganyiwa pulled out a knife and stabbed both victims. Ruvhere collapsed at the scene and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. Murerwa, who tried to intervene, was stabbed in the stomach, leading to his tragic death near a nearby nightclub the following morning.Wonder Svatsai, an eyewitness, expressed shock at the unfolding violence, recounting the immediate aftermath and discovery of Murerwa's lifeless body. The incident has sparked community concern, with residents like Misheck Kambara attributing the tragedy to drug and alcohol abuse prevalent among youth, urging for greater responsibility to prevent such incidents.Following a manhunt, Cogitate Ganyiwa was apprehended by police the day after the incident. Concerns over safety in the area have been raised, with Murerwa's uncle, Matthew Bunjira, calling for increased police patrols to curb rising cases of violence and crime in Budiriro.