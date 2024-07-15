Mnangagwa threatens 'detractors' undermining Gukurahundi outreach

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa issued a stern warning to those fostering internal divisions and undermining Zimbabwe's efforts to address the sensitive Gukurahundi issue."Gukurahundi," a term meaning the rains that cleanse away dirt, refers to a 1980s military operation aimed at eliminating "dissidents," primarily in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces, resulting in the deaths of approximately 20,000 Ndebele people.Speaking at the launch of the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme at State House in Bulawayo, Mnangagwa pointed out that historical oppressors had long sought to sow division among Zimbabweans, exploiting tribal differences during colonial rule and continuing to create conflicts among liberation fighters and communities."It is our detractors who, through generations, have instigated all internal divisions among us," Mnangagwa stated. "During colonial times, they tirelessly pitted tribes against each other, and these tactics persisted, leading to conflicts even after independence."He emphasized the ongoing threat posed by these forces, which aim to thwart Zimbabwe's unity and economic stability. Mnangagwa accused them of infiltrating political parties and voluntary organizations, manipulating regional grievances to undermine national reconciliation efforts.The President also condemned the media for promoting hate speech and divisive narratives aimed at destabilizing the nation. He called upon Zimbabweans to reject such divisive rhetoric and embrace unity as a cornerstone of national resilience."This outreach programme signifies our unwavering commitment to cementing national unity amidst challenges posed by perpetual detractors," Mnangagwa affirmed. "Let us silence doubts and divisions, choosing empathy and reconciliation over animosity and retribution."Despite the lingering scars of the Gukurahundi conflict, Mnangagwa's administration views the outreach programme as a crucial step towards healing and national cohesion.