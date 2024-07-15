Mental patient fatally axes daughter at church shrine

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In Guruve, Mashonaland Central province, a tragic incident unfolded when Bios Gweshe, reportedly a mental patient, fatally struck his daughter, Grace Gweshe, with an axe during a cleansing ceremony at an apostolic church shrine on July 12, 2024.Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Bios Gweshe in connection with the murder.Separately, in Lupane, police are investigating the murder of Lucy Sibanda (84) at Mlonyeni village on the same day. Sibanda was found deceased with severe cuts to her head and neck.Authorities are seeking Logic Nyathi (24) for questioning in relation to the case, as he is currently evading capture.The ZRP has urged anyone with information to come forward and report to the nearest police station.