Mnangagwa ropes in Chiefs to pacify Matabeles over genocide

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In Bulawayo, the government has launched the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme, aimed at addressing the divisive legacy of the 1980s Gukurahundi conflict, which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 20,000 people in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces. The launch, attended by 72 Chiefs, senior government officials, ministers, politicians, and civil society organizations, took place at the State House.President Emmerson Mnangagwa described the programme as a "transformative odyssey" towards healing and national cohesion. He emphasized its role in providing a platform for collective dialogue and reconciliation, rather than revisiting grievances alone.Mnangagwa entrusted Chiefs with spearheading the initiative, facilitating open dialogues that may evoke catharsis and pave the way for healing. He highlighted their role in guiding the nation through empathy and understanding, fostering a conducive environment for national development and unity.The President urged Zimbabweans to focus on a forward-looking approach, leaving behind the shadows of the past to build a stronger and more unified future. He emphasized that national unity is essential for the country's progress, turning past wounds into stepping stones toward a brighter Zimbabwe.