Chipanga, Mashayamombe complete ideology lessons

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Several former members of the Zanu-PF linked to the disbanded G40 faction, including Kudzai Chipanga, Shadreck Mashayamombe, Jappy Jaboon, and Wonder Mashange, have completed their re-admission process into the party after undergoing training at the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology.The re-orientation, finalized last week, was praised by Shadreck Mashayamombe, who thanked President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the party leadership, and the politburo for allowing him to undergo the training. He emphasized gaining insights into developments within the party structures during his absence.Kudzai Chipanga also commented on the experience, noting that learning is continual within Zanu-PF, highlighting the dynamic nature of the party's ideology.Chipanga and Mashayamombe, along with others, were expelled from Zanu-PF in 2017 amid factional disputes within the party. Chipanga is notably remembered for organizing the massive one-million-man march in support of the late former President Robert Mugabe in 2016.The Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, also known as Chitepo Ideological College, is affiliated with Zanu-PF and named after national hero Herbert Chitepo. It plays a crucial role in shaping ideological perspectives within the party, with Munyaradzi Machacha serving as its principal and Zanu-PF's national political commissar.