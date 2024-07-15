Muchinguri's fraud accused daughter reaching settlement with accusers

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri's 35-year-old daughter Tanya Rushesha swerved a court appearance on fraud charges after reaching a settlement with her accusers.Rushesha was arrested by detectives from the CID commercial crimes division on Friday accused of swindling three complainants of large sums of money in botched bulk fuel supply deals.A police source said: "They found each other with the complainants and the matter was withdrawn."Muchinguri, who was in Zambia when her daughter was arrested, is said to have been instrumental in securing her daughter's freedom."There are a few times when it could have gone wrong with Tanya, she has a few of these dodgy deals, but her mother has always covered up for her," a law enforcement source said.