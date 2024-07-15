Another extorting Zanu-PF bigwig faces suspension, petition served

News / Local

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

The restive Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial leadership, central committee and some politburo members have unanimously agreed and endorse petition to suspend and ouster of the province's national chairperson, Jabulani 'JB' Sibanda citing multifaceted allegations ranging from incompetence, corruption, disrespect and malperfomance.If the plot to topple Jabulani Sibanda succeed, he will be the second victim of the calculative purging rolled out in less than a week after Tendai Charuka.Close source privy to the developments and further details have reported that this has been the genesis of a purging wave targeting '2030 Brigade Elements' lements who were calling for President Mnangagwa to stay put on the levers of power in the wake of alleged post 2028 constitutional term limit controversy (extension to serve a third term)."Some Central Committee and PB [Politburo] members have unanimously endorsed plucking out Comrade Jabulani Sibanda from assuming the provincial chairmanship position citing a legion of overwhelming evidence of activities alien to revolutionary party's principle values and ideologies," the reliable source claims."The top leadership have receive, stamp, support and endorse the petition to suspend Chairman from serving our dear organisation," the source added."Today a petition has been signed to fire Jabulani Sibanda who is being accused of incompetence, failure to unite the party, corruption [siding with Charuka in swindling vendors at 5th street], disrespectful, challenging Politiburo members who include Comrades Tshinga Dube and Eliphas Mashaba," the source added."Meanwhile, a vote of no confidence will be passed by the leadership later where a new interim Bulawayo provincial Chairman will be anounced," the source said.However, a certain faction sympathising with Charuka and Jabulani Sibanda have been expressing their readiness to fight back and contest the suspension and unconstitutional ouster claiming the whole process for 'vote of no confidence' is unconstitutional to Zanu-PF thereby rendering the exercise a futility.