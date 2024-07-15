AG report exposes massive looting in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Government may have lost millions of US dollars in the procurement of vehicles for various ministries, including the police, that were never delivered.Acting auditor general Rea Kujinga's report highlights significant financial leakages and suspicions of massive looting.Some companies with records of non-delivery were awarded tenders under questionable circumstances. Despite President Emmerson Mnangagwa's pledge to fight corruption since 2017, the report reveals instances where advance payments of ZWL$1.7 billion and US$2.3 million were made for vehicles that never arrived.Contract monitoring was found inadequate, risking excessive price variations and verification issues regarding vehicle ownership and delivery.Specific cases include the Home Affairs ministry paying ZWL$175 million for 35 vehicles from Faramatsi Motors, of which only eleven were supplied, with no enforcement of contract remedies.Additionally, payments made for buses and vehicles by Parliament and other ministries were not honored by suppliers, citing currency allocation issues.