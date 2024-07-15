Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Slain CCC activist's family denied food relief

by Staff reporter
15 Jul 2024 at 16:42hrs | Views
The family of slain Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Mboneni Ncube is allegedly being denied government food aid due to their involvement in opposition politics. Ncube was killed by suspected Zanu-PF activists on February 27, 2022, during a CCC rally in Mbizo, Kwekwe. Despite the arrest of 16 suspects linked to Zanu-PF, his murder case has gone cold, and his killers remain free.

Ncube's family, still mourning and seeking justice, is reportedly excluded from food aid distribution because of their political affiliations. This denial of aid was highlighted during a recent tombstone unveiling ceremony for Ncube, where CCC members faced police restrictions and arrests.

CCC Mbizo legislator Corban Madzivanyka condemned the politicization of food aid, calling it a violation of fundamental human rights. He emphasized that government aid should be accessible to all citizens, regardless of political beliefs, as it is funded by taxpayers. Amid a severe El Niño drought in Zimbabwe, which has left millions in need of food aid, reports of politicized aid distribution by Zanu-PF activists have surfaced.

Madzivanyka urged the government to ensure fair and equal distribution of aid and to address the issue of partisan food distribution. He highlighted the CCC party's efforts to mobilize resources to assist victims like Kephas Ncube and his family.


Source - The Standard

