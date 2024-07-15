ED2030 campaign in full steam

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF youths from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's Midlands province are pushing a campaign for him to rule beyond 2028, despite Mnangagwa's public statements that he will retire when his term ends. On July 4, Mnangagwa stated in Mutare that he would not remain in power beyond the stipulated 10 years. However, ZANU-PF youths met in Gweru and vowed to continue the ED 2030 campaign, planning to extend the campaign across the country.At a meeting in Gweru attended by less than 2,000 youths (despite an expected turnout of 10,000), Midlands provincial youth league chairman Ernest Dzoro expressed support for Mnangagwa completing his Vision 2030 in office. Mnangagwa's son, David Kudakwashe, the Finance deputy minister, was also present. Dzoro emphasized that Mnangagwa's extended leadership is necessary to fulfill his election promises, including land demands.Youth Empowerment and Development minister Tino Machakaire promised to convey the youths' request to Mnangagwa. ZANU-PF's Midlands provincial youth affairs legal secretary Phinious Makombe stated they would visit all provinces to demand Mnangagwa's term extension. However, ZANU-PF political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha clarified that the 2030 slogan is not a party position and expired when Mnangagwa announced his retirement plans. Political analyst Nhamo Mhiripiri noted that any extension of presidential terms must adhere to the national constitution, which limits presidents to two terms.