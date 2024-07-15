Tsholotsho school unveils new bus

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Tsholotsho High School, located in Matabeleland North and known as the "school of choice," has commissioned a new 72-seater bus to boost student morale during sports and educational tours. The bus was commissioned on June 30, through efforts by parents and the school development committee after the previous bus, known as "Chocolate," became economically unviable.The bus was commissioned by Plumtree High School head Sipho Khumalo, who noted that a dormitory at Tsholotsho High is named after his relative, who significantly contributed to the school's development. Tsholotsho High School head Sicelo Dube received the bus keys and announced the bus cost US$204,000, pledging to use it effectively and maintain it well.Dube expressed gratitude to parents for their commitment and promised that the bus would enhance students' educational experiences. A test run is planned for a long-distance trip, including parents and school staff, with selection based on timely fee payment.The school, hosting 703 students and 40 teachers, is also organizing provincial arts games. Former school development committee chairperson Mduduzi Sibanda explained that the bus purchase idea arose during an annual general meeting in 2022, as parents complained about the old bus's reliability. Parents agreed to raise funds by contributing US$50 each, and the bus was financed through a bank loan, which parents will repay.Sibanda highlighted that the new bus will reduce maintenance costs and benefit the school through hire, potentially lowering school fees. Tsholotsho High School, the 2019 Secretary's Merit Award winner, recently held a successful speech and prize-giving day to celebrate its academic and extracurricular achievements, emphasizing a safe school environment and combating drug abuse.