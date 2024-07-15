Chiyangwa at Euro 2024 final in Berlin

Latest News Editor's Choice


15 Jul 2024
Former Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) and Cosafa president Phillip Chiyangwa is in Germany to watch the Euro 2024 final between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Invited by Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin, Chiyangwa also attended the semifinals where Spain defeated France 2-1 and England beat the Netherlands 2-1.

Chiyangwa attributed his presence at this prestigious event to the connections he made during his tenure as Zifa and Cosafa president, stating that he was enjoying the benefits of his past work. He predicted a narrow 2-1 victory for England in extra time in the final.

Addressing rumors about his return to football administration, Chiyangwa clarified that he has no immediate plans to seek the Zifa presidency again, as he is currently enjoying time with his newly remarried wife. During his stay in Germany, he met with Fifa secretary Mattias Grafstrom and renowned coach Fabio Capello.

Chiyangwa emphasized the need for Zimbabwean football to have a leader who loves the game, is dedicated to its demands, and can attract sponsors. He served as Zifa president from 2016 to 2018 and as Cosafa president until 2022.

One of Chiyangwa's significant achievements was his role as campaign manager for Madagascar's Ahmad Ahmed, who defeated Cameroonian Issa Hayatou in the 2017 Caf presidential election, ending Hayatou's long reign since 1988. Chiyangwa also played a key role in Patrick Motsepe's rise to Caf president and currently serves as an honorary president of Caf.

The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England concludes the tournament that began on June 14 with 24 teams, leaving only one champion to be crowned.


Source - The Standard

