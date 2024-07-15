Mnangagwa reshuffles security chiefs

News / Local

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reshuffled senior Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officials, elevating those seen as loyal to him amid succession tensions within the ruling Zanu-PF party. Mnangagwa, currently serving his second and final term, rose to power after a 2017 military coup that ousted Robert Mugabe. Recently, Mnangagwa announced he would retire in 2028, following military opposition to a campaign advocating for his rule until 2030.As part of the reshuffle, Visitor Jerry Mutume, formerly head of the CIO's close security branch, was appointed as Zimbabwe's ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, replaced by Victor Miga, reportedly a close relative of Mnangagwa. Additionally, a new deputy director, identified only as Mashandure, was appointed, and several officers were promoted to assistant director positions. Acting provincial intelligence officers were also confirmed in their roles, reflecting a broader power consolidation strategy by the 81-year-old president.Sources indicate that the succession issue is causing significant tension and mistrust within the government. The reshuffle in the CIO followed a similar exercise in the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), where numerous senior officers were retired, and trusted individuals were promoted.The changes come amid reports of security breaches at properties associated with Mnangagwa and his close relatives, including break-ins at his house under construction in Borrowdale and his son David's Harare home, which was also engulfed by a mysterious fire. Another break-in occurred at the offices of Tourism deputy minister Tongai Mnangagwa.In 2018, four CIO directors were retired as part of a restructuring exercise. Last month, Mnangagwa retired 67 senior police officers in a major shake-up of the ZRP, promoting several to the position of deputy commissioner general and twelve assistant commissioners to commissioners upon retirement. A similar reshuffle occurred post-coup when Mugabe loyalist Augustine Chihuri, then commissioner-general, was forced to retire and went into exile.Zimbabwe's security forces are highly politicized, with the military intervening in 2017 to prevent Mugabe from appointing his wife Grace as his successor. Recently, Zimbabwe National Army commander lieutenant-general Aselem Sanyatwe sparked controversy by declaring that Zimbabweans would be marched to polling stations and that Zanu-PF would "rule forever," raising concerns about the integrity of Zimbabwean elections.Allan Ngari, Africa advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, criticized Sanyatwe's remarks, emphasizing that the military's involvement in politics threatens election fairness and could lead to abuses against voters, the opposition, and civil society organizations. Ngari urged Zimbabwe's security forces to adhere to laws and international human rights obligations to ensure free and fair elections.Meanwhile, Mnangagwa sought prayers from members of the Johanne Marange Apostolic sect, expressing his desire to continue ruling with their support. Apostolic sects have become a significant support base for Mnangagwa.