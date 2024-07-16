Mwonzora schedules high-level meetings at SADC Summit

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), led by Douglas Mwonzora, has announced plans to meet with three presidents attending the upcoming SADC Heads of State Summit in Zimbabwe this August. The discussions aim to highlight the country's urgent need for electoral reforms.As President Emmerson Mnangagwa prepares to assume the chairmanship of SADC, the MDC sees the summit as a prime opportunity to promote principles of free and fair elections in Zimbabwe."SADC's coming to Zimbabwe is a good thing as Zimbabwe assumes responsibility in SADC because then Zimbabwean leaders, especially President Mnangagwa, may understand the principles of SADC, especially the principles governing free and fair elections," said Mwonzora.Meetings with Heads of StateMwonzora confirmed that his party has secured appointments with three Heads of State to discuss electoral reforms but refrained from naming the leaders due to diplomatic protocol."We are going to meet them. Unfortunately, I can't tell you which Heads of State have agreed to meet us, but we have so far about three," Mwonzora stated. "I have to see them first, then tell you about them formally."Advocating for Electoral ReformsThe MDC leader emphasized the necessity of electoral reforms to improve public participation and ensure the integrity of electoral systems."We want the diaspora vote; we want the people who are outside this country, who are Zimbabweans, to have a say in who rules their country," Mwonzora asserted. "People outside the country don't want to remain in the United Kingdom, Botswana, or South Africa forever but want to come back home to a better Zimbabwe and have a say in who governs the country."Mwonzora stressed that Zimbabweans living abroad should have the right to vote, highlighting their significant contributions through remittances.Reforming the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)Mwonzora called for an independent Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), criticizing its current structure and financial dependence on the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs. He also opposed the European Union's (EU) funding of ZEC, citing concerns over corruption and lack of transparency."We want the reformation of ZEC. ZEC is not independent; we are not worried about the commission itself but worried about the committees under the commission," he explained.Continuing the Fight for ReformsMwonzora revealed that the MDC has reconstituted the National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA), a platform where political parties and civil society collaborate on electoral reforms."In a few weeks, you will be seeing NERA roll out its program. We are doing something about reforms as the MDC; we don't believe in voodoo politics. We don't say God is in it, we say God is in us," Mwonzora stated. "God gives us the brain to challenge. God does not just stand there when you do nothing; he will do something. God does not work that way; we believe God works within us."The MDC's initiative at the SADC Summit underscores its commitment to securing meaningful electoral reforms in Zimbabwe, aiming to foster a fair and transparent electoral process.