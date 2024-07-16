Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'ZiG scarcity a recipe for disaster'

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
Opposition party Labour Economists and Afrikan Democrats (LEAD) has raised concerns about the scarcity and lack of confidence surrounding Zimbabwe's newly introduced currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG). Introduced on April 5, 2024, ZiG replaced the severely devalued Zimbabwe dollar, which had lost 80% of its value against the US dollar on the official market.

LEAD, represented by national secretary Sarathiel Samkange, criticized the non-availability of ZiG, stating it inconveniences the public and exacerbates poverty. Samkange highlighted that many Zimbabweans, especially in rural areas, have not encountered ZiG and continue to rely on foreign currencies like the South African Rand and US dollar for transactions.

The opposition party expressed disillusionment with the government's portrayal of currency stability, asserting that ZiG's failure to circulate widely reflects broader economic challenges. LEAD called on the government to take immediate steps to address the crisis, including increasing ZiG circulation in rural areas, implementing confidence-building policies, and launching educational campaigns to familiarize citizens with the new currency.

In closing, LEAD extended a message of solidarity to Zimbabweans, urging collective action to demand better governance and promising to work towards a more stable and prosperous economic future.

Source - newzimbabwe

Must Read

Fintechs fly planes of cash into Zimbabwe

51 mins ago | 117 Views

All set for ZIMOZA TFCA launch

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

MK Party forming trade unions and labour federation

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Grace Mugabe backing footballer grandson

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

SA border police intercept suspected stolen car

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Labour Court judge dies

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

US Ambassador Tremont meets sanctioned Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

IEC wants MK vote-rigging allegations tested publicly

9 hrs ago | 393 Views

Sheep on a high: Flock feasts on cannabis after extreme weather

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

Hands Up! New App 'SizeHim' claims to predict penis size and sexual compatibility from your palms

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Gukurahundi genocide survivor cannot forgive Mugabe's foot soldiers

11 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mwonzora schedules high-level meetings at SADC Summit

11 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Mpilo Hospital faces surge in child deaths

11 hrs ago | 274 Views

Allow Mnangagwa to go and rest

11 hrs ago | 1128 Views

NetOne's going concern status at risk

11 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe implementing 12-hour power cuts

11 hrs ago | 774 Views

Mnangagwa must stop abusing Matabele genocide victims and pay US$ 100 billion compansation

11 hrs ago | 668 Views

4 killed, 18 injured in Gweru accident

11 hrs ago | 471 Views

Harare roads rehabilitation 90% complete

11 hrs ago | 389 Views

Kariba Dam collapse claims rubbished

11 hrs ago | 496 Views

Bosso helps Dembare rake in $24,000

11 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mashonas welcome Gukurahundi genocide outreach programme

11 hrs ago | 312 Views

Artisanal miner kills colleague over cigarette

12 hrs ago | 223 Views

Allow all Zimbabweans to import vehicles DUTY FREE your current policy is discriminatory

21 hrs ago | 788 Views

Knorr recalls brown onion gravy sachets

21 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zuma's MK Party takes SABC to court for misleading the public

21 hrs ago | 794 Views

Mnangagwa confronting the Gukurahundi ghost

21 hrs ago | 309 Views

Rutendo Matinyarare jailed in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1974 Views

Mnangagwa should release the Dumbutshena, Chihambakwe reports

21 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwean brags about soft life in SA prison

16 Jul 2024 at 16:38hrs | 1073 Views

Biden says no to extra debate with Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 660 Views

CCC activists clock month in detention

16 Jul 2024 at 16:33hrs | 175 Views

Zimbabwe to launch nationwide ZimDigital phase 2

16 Jul 2024 at 16:32hrs | 164 Views

Man axes woman to death

16 Jul 2024 at 13:45hrs | 827 Views

Gwanda to repossess undeveloped stands

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 563 Views

Bulawayo dismisses cyanide poisoning claims

16 Jul 2024 at 13:44hrs | 301 Views

Zimbabwe cattle recovered in Mozambique

16 Jul 2024 at 13:43hrs | 297 Views

Zimra wins landmark forex tax dispute

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 1422 Views

Zanu-PF Masvingo wants Mnangagwa to stay until 2030

16 Jul 2024 at 13:33hrs | 273 Views

Zimbabwe embassy starts issuing birth certificates in SA

16 Jul 2024 at 13:31hrs | 307 Views

South African passport weakened

16 Jul 2024 at 13:28hrs | 646 Views

Mnangagwa shocked by assassination attempt on Donald J Trump

16 Jul 2024 at 13:21hrs | 263 Views

Gareth Southgate quits as 'impossible' England job

16 Jul 2024 at 13:17hrs | 445 Views

Car dealers evade MPs over undelivered Zimbabwe govt vehicles

16 Jul 2024 at 13:08hrs | 393 Views

Woman poisons self, 4 kids

16 Jul 2024 at 12:34hrs | 581 Views

11 out of 15 Mbudzi interchange bridges complete

16 Jul 2024 at 12:32hrs | 844 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu bail application dismissed

16 Jul 2024 at 12:31hrs | 644 Views

Dembare splash US$1,000 on sangoma

16 Jul 2024 at 12:26hrs | 478 Views

Biden said 'it's time to put Trump in a bullseye'

16 Jul 2024 at 10:31hrs | 1129 Views