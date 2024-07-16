IEC wants MK vote-rigging allegations tested publicly

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Electoral Court has agreed to the Commission's request to hear the Umkhonto weSizwe Party matter.This is after the party challenged the election results despite then withdrawing its application.The MK Party has alleged that the Commission failed to ensure a free and fair election.They claim that votes were rigged.Initially, the MK Party filed an application challenging the election results but later withdrew it.The IEC has refuted vote-rigging allegations.It has decided to proceed with a virtual hearing with them arguing that the withdrawal notice was irregular.The Commission has requested punitive costs against the MK Party to prevent legal system abuse.It to allow the allegations of vote rigging to be publicly aired and tested.