Zimbabwe Agricultural Society ups security for this year's edition

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) says it has put steps to increase surveillance, enhance security and streamline efficiency during this year's exhibition to try and curb potential of theft, incidences of lost children and untoward accidents.Speaking at a press briefing in Harare, ZAS Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Matibiri said this year's show - the 114th edition of the annual showcase - will be different from past events."This year's event, scheduled from Monday 26 August to Saturday 31 August 2024, at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Business Hub, in Harare, will be a remarkable celebration of Zimbabwe's vibrant and innovative agricultural industry," he said.ZAS allayed security fears following incidences of children getting lost and one case of a 12-year-old boy who was electrocuted in 2022 at a Luna Park during the annual event."We have held a series of meetings with the police for four days, and they assured us that they will deploy more officers."We have put in place CCTV's all over, and we will put tags on children with phone numbers of parents to enhance our security and drones will be flying above," Matibiri said.The theme for the 2024 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is "Cultivating Prosperity. Growing Business. Innovating for Change. Nurturing our Future."The agricultural society said it expects 250,000 visitors, both local and foreign, and features more than 560 exhibitors occupying over 78,224 square meters of space.The total number of confirmed visitors so far for locals is 282 plus 7 foreign, which has already taken over 58 square meters of space.Gate fees for adults from Monday to Thursday are US$5 and US$7 from Friday to Saturday.Children's entry fee is US$1 and shall be US$2 on Friday and Saturday.The official opening of the event is set for Friday, 30 August 2024, with the guest of honour yet to be announced.