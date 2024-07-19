Chivayo says 'leaked' social media screenshots are fake

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Social media personality Wicknell Chivayo, known for his opulent lifestyle and donations to individuals linked to the ruling Zanu-PF party, has addressed allegations about leaked screenshots of his private conversations circulating on social media.Recently, several social media pages have shared purported screenshots from Chivayo's Instagram account, claiming they expose his private interactions with musicians Shashl and Kikky Badass, Hadassah (the wife of preacher Ed Branson), and Anesu (the wife of preacher Evidence Chari). The alleged conversations with Hadassah, involving declarations of love, have drawn particular attention.On Saturday, Chivayo took to Facebook to deny the authenticity of these screenshots, stating they were fabricated by impersonators aiming to damage his reputation. He emphasized that the purported chats were false and created by individuals with malicious intent.Chivayo's wealth has long been a topic of public scrutiny, especially given his displays of luxury and donations to those connected to the ruling party, despite the origins of his fortune being unclear.Below is Chivayo's Facbook message;"FOR THE RECORD, not everything requires a response, but this continued relentless attack on my personal standing, coordinated character assassination of high profiled people and defamation of purely innocent women using my name can NEVER be tolerated or ignored!"I have been APPALLED that over the last few days, almost every social media platform has been awash with screenshots PURPORTEDLY taken from my Instagram account."I disassociate myself from these FAKE screenshots and DISMISS them in their entirety as nothing more than MALICIOUS fabrications being sponsored by CRIMINALS who realized that their attempt to extort me was DISMALLY unsuccessful."I must say that all the alleged screenshots were generated through FAKE social media accounts purporting to be my official account."These pseudo pages include, but are not limited to “sirwicknellfanpage", “chivayowicknell" and “wicknell_chivayo_" whose handlers impersonate me by reproducing and posting pictures from my official account with the intention to deceive the unsuspecting public."My attention was drawn to these FAKE accounts sometime in 2023, at which point I dutifully alerted the public and REPORTED them to be taken down."Regrettably, these accounts have not been closed and I neither have access to, nor do I have the legal authority to control the SPITEFUL and DECEPTIVE content posted through such accounts as has been witnessed over the past few days."I have DECISIVELY taken steps to engage the appropriate authorities and agents abroad, to assist in a forensic investigation on the MALCONTENTS and cyber-criminals behind these accounts and bring them to book."Our local data and cyber protection laws also prohibit against such reprehensible conduct, particularly when it results in soiling the image of young innocent WOMEN and depict them as being of questionable moral."I extend my DEEPEST APOLOGIES to all those individuals, known and unknown to me, who have been adversely affected by these FAKE messages and regret the damage that this may have caused them, their partners or families."I particularly share my SINCERE remorse to PROPHET DR EDD BRANSON, his family and Church for the anxiety which these PROVOCATIVE and DEFAMATORY, yet UNTRUTHFUL messages may have caused."I know the Man of God personally and accord him the highest level of respect as a successful businessman of exceptional repute and whose name is unworthy of being UNNECESARILY drawn in such shallow controversies and choreographed scandals."I personally UNDERTAKE to do everything necessary to VINDICATE myself, Prophet Edd Branson, Pastor Chari, and all the notable public figures whose names have been brought into disrepute by these mischievous Instagram impersonators peddling UNACCEPTABLE falsehoods."To those behind this WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND and with God's grace your time will come !"My success is anointed by GOD through PRAYER and I will NEVER stop my philanthropic work because of your selfish and EXTORTIVE machinations."Nothing will ever stop me from buying deserving people cars, houses or empowering underprivileged children by paying their school fees etc."Lies have very SHORT legs and the full character of these baseless accusations will soon be seen by all. ENOUGH SAID…!