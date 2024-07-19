Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

State withdraws charges against Zanu-PF bigwig

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The State withdrew charges against prominent Mutare businessman and Zanu-PF bigwig Isau Mupfumi yesterday due to insufficient evidence connecting him to recent violent clashes in Mutare's central business district.

Mupfumi was arrested in May alongside 49 rank marshals and touts following violent clashes between rival machete-wielding gangs at Sakubva Bus Terminus and the Old Harare Rank in the city. While Mupfumi was released on US$1000 bail, the 49 rank marshals and touts remained in custody after being denied bail.

Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe presided over the case, with Sandra Mlambo prosecuting. Mupfumi was represented by lawyer Victor Chinzamba of Mugadza, Chinzamba, and Partners.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Mupfumi, #Charges, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 4th suspect in bus robbery

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chinese national loses US$20 000 to armed robbers in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Churches welcome Mnangagwa's pledge to respect the Constitution

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Chivayo says 'leaked' social media screenshots are fake

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chivayo, Zec corruption scandal spreads to SA

4 hrs ago | 460 Views

Hichilema boycotts wildlife summit with Mnangagwa, Nyusi

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Society ups security for this year's edition

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Khupe reveals new cancer fight

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Open letter to Rutendo Matinyarare

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwean nurse aid robs Ireland pensioners

7 hrs ago | 401 Views

Businessman acquitted, arrested again outside court

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

4 candidates shortlisted for Warriors top job

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Granny raped 'for grand-daughter's sins'

7 hrs ago | 215 Views

Bulawayo's Centenary Park must not die

7 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man kills wife with pick

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Pupil commits suicide after boyfriend rejects pregnancy

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Stepson bashes stepdad

7 hrs ago | 213 Views

Murder suspect smears himself with faeces to avoid court

7 hrs ago | 210 Views

Matopo girl releases love album

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Dembare hires pastors not sangomas'

7 hrs ago | 55 Views

Cornered thief plunges into river, dies

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe national park to get 3 new airstrips

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwean businessman takes over Botswana's Township Rollers

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Gunshots at mine, 46 injured

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Prophet Magaya on spending spree

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Harare faces water treatment chemicals shortage

7 hrs ago | 17 Views

Suspected bus robbers apprehended

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Villagers engage witch hunters in search of missing baby

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF youths want the Mnangagwa to complete Vision 2030

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Man sets hut on fire after finding ex-lover with new lover

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Truck impounded in cement smuggling racket

7 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo's daytime sex work solicitation raises concerns

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors stuck on worst Fifa ratings in 8 years

7 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles Harare Commission of Inquiry

7 hrs ago | 61 Views

Roadport licence faces cancellation

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses US claims on Zimbabwe polls

7 hrs ago | 170 Views

South Africa to consult over Zimbabweans facing deportation

23 hrs ago | 2552 Views

WANTED: Rutendo Matinyarare facing legal woes in Zimbabwe and South Africa

19 Jul 2024 at 11:18hrs | 1599 Views

Government urged to support return of pregnant students to school

19 Jul 2024 at 10:14hrs | 406 Views

ZRP officers off to Abyei on peacekeeping mission

19 Jul 2024 at 08:07hrs | 660 Views

Exclusion of ZAPU's contributions to the war of independence deplorable

19 Jul 2024 at 07:41hrs | 960 Views

US elections have literally become a problematically violent affair

19 Jul 2024 at 06:42hrs | 747 Views

MK members march over election rigging in South Africa

19 Jul 2024 at 06:31hrs | 702 Views

US Ambassador Pamela calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe

19 Jul 2024 at 06:26hrs | 846 Views

Rowdy Zanu-PF councillor sparks chaos

19 Jul 2024 at 06:24hrs | 649 Views

Zimbabwean-owned care agency is stripped of ability to endorse visas in UK

19 Jul 2024 at 06:23hrs | 1638 Views

Neville Mutsvangwa's trial fails to take off

19 Jul 2024 at 06:21hrs | 734 Views

Zimbabwe misses mineral revenue target

19 Jul 2024 at 06:20hrs | 387 Views