State withdraws charges against Zanu-PF bigwig

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The State withdrew charges against prominent Mutare businessman and Zanu-PF bigwig Isau Mupfumi yesterday due to insufficient evidence connecting him to recent violent clashes in Mutare's central business district.Mupfumi was arrested in May alongside 49 rank marshals and touts following violent clashes between rival machete-wielding gangs at Sakubva Bus Terminus and the Old Harare Rank in the city. While Mupfumi was released on US$1000 bail, the 49 rank marshals and touts remained in custody after being denied bail.Mutare magistrate Tendai Mahwe presided over the case, with Sandra Mlambo prosecuting. Mupfumi was represented by lawyer Victor Chinzamba of Mugadza, Chinzamba, and Partners.