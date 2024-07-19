Churches welcome Mnangagwa's pledge to respect the Constitution

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Heads of Christian Denominations in Zimbabwe (ZHOCD) have welcomed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent commitment to uphold the country's Constitution.ZHOCD, an umbrella body that includes the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), the Union for Development of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe Africa (UDACIZA), the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC), and the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), expressed their support following Mnangagwa's statement during the commissioning of the Mutare Teachers College's fruit juice and water processing plant on July 4, 2024.In his address, President Mnangagwa pledged not to seek a third term, affirming his respect for the constitutional two-term limit for the presidency.ZHOCD praised Mnangagwa's public commitment, stating that his decision to adhere to the constitutional mandate reinforces democratic norms and promotes national unity in Zimbabwe.Below is the statement by ZHOCD;"Therefore, the Church calls upon all Zimbabweans to honour the President's decision and to support him in the completion of his constitutional term. It also calls upon all Zimbabweans to embrace a spirit of peaceful and transparent leadership renewal. It is imperative that the process remains free from intimidation, violence, and manipulation to ensure national stability and the consolidation of our democracy."Despite Mnangagwa's public commitment to respect the constitutional two-term limit, some Zanu-PF structures have since called for the President to continue in office beyond his current term, which is set to end in 2028.However, even if there were to be a constitutional amendment to remove the term limits, the incumbent president would not be able to benefit from such a change.