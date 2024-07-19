Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Churches welcome Mnangagwa's pledge to respect the Constitution

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Heads of Christian Denominations in Zimbabwe (ZHOCD) have welcomed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's recent commitment to uphold the country's Constitution.

ZHOCD, an umbrella body that includes the Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe (EFZ), the Union for Development of Apostolic Churches in Zimbabwe Africa (UDACIZA), the Zimbabwe Catholic Bishops Conference (ZCBC), and the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), expressed their support following Mnangagwa's statement during the commissioning of the Mutare Teachers College's fruit juice and water processing plant on July 4, 2024.

In his address, President Mnangagwa pledged not to seek a third term, affirming his respect for the constitutional two-term limit for the presidency.

ZHOCD praised Mnangagwa's public commitment, stating that his decision to adhere to the constitutional mandate reinforces democratic norms and promotes national unity in Zimbabwe.

Below is the statement by ZHOCD;

"Therefore, the Church calls upon all Zimbabweans to honour the President's decision and to support him in the completion of his constitutional term. It also calls upon all Zimbabweans to embrace a spirit of peaceful and transparent leadership renewal. It is imperative that the process remains free from intimidation, violence, and manipulation to ensure national stability and the consolidation of our democracy."

Despite Mnangagwa's public commitment to respect the constitutional two-term limit, some Zanu-PF structures have since called for the President to continue in office beyond his current term, which is set to end in 2028.

However, even if there were to be a constitutional amendment to remove the term limits, the incumbent president would not be able to benefit from such a change.


Source - pindula
More on: #Church, #Mnangagwa, #2030

Comments


Must Read

Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe police arrest 4th suspect in bus robbery

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Chinese national loses US$20 000 to armed robbers in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

State withdraws charges against Zanu-PF bigwig

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

Chivayo says 'leaked' social media screenshots are fake

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chivayo, Zec corruption scandal spreads to SA

4 hrs ago | 461 Views

Hichilema boycotts wildlife summit with Mnangagwa, Nyusi

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Zimbabwe Agricultural Society ups security for this year's edition

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Khupe reveals new cancer fight

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Open letter to Rutendo Matinyarare

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwean nurse aid robs Ireland pensioners

7 hrs ago | 401 Views

Businessman acquitted, arrested again outside court

7 hrs ago | 249 Views

4 candidates shortlisted for Warriors top job

7 hrs ago | 204 Views

Granny raped 'for grand-daughter's sins'

7 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bulawayo's Centenary Park must not die

7 hrs ago | 78 Views

Man kills wife with pick

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

Pupil commits suicide after boyfriend rejects pregnancy

7 hrs ago | 405 Views

Stepson bashes stepdad

7 hrs ago | 213 Views

Murder suspect smears himself with faeces to avoid court

7 hrs ago | 210 Views

Matopo girl releases love album

7 hrs ago | 62 Views

'Dembare hires pastors not sangomas'

7 hrs ago | 55 Views

Cornered thief plunges into river, dies

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe national park to get 3 new airstrips

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwean businessman takes over Botswana's Township Rollers

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Gunshots at mine, 46 injured

7 hrs ago | 307 Views

Prophet Magaya on spending spree

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Harare faces water treatment chemicals shortage

7 hrs ago | 17 Views

Suspected bus robbers apprehended

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Villagers engage witch hunters in search of missing baby

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zanu-PF youths want the Mnangagwa to complete Vision 2030

7 hrs ago | 69 Views

Man sets hut on fire after finding ex-lover with new lover

7 hrs ago | 76 Views

Truck impounded in cement smuggling racket

7 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo's daytime sex work solicitation raises concerns

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors stuck on worst Fifa ratings in 8 years

7 hrs ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles Harare Commission of Inquiry

7 hrs ago | 61 Views

Roadport licence faces cancellation

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa's govt dismisses US claims on Zimbabwe polls

7 hrs ago | 170 Views

South Africa to consult over Zimbabweans facing deportation

23 hrs ago | 2552 Views

WANTED: Rutendo Matinyarare facing legal woes in Zimbabwe and South Africa

19 Jul 2024 at 11:18hrs | 1599 Views

Government urged to support return of pregnant students to school

19 Jul 2024 at 10:14hrs | 406 Views

ZRP officers off to Abyei on peacekeeping mission

19 Jul 2024 at 08:07hrs | 660 Views

Exclusion of ZAPU's contributions to the war of independence deplorable

19 Jul 2024 at 07:41hrs | 960 Views

US elections have literally become a problematically violent affair

19 Jul 2024 at 06:42hrs | 747 Views

MK members march over election rigging in South Africa

19 Jul 2024 at 06:31hrs | 702 Views

US Ambassador Pamela calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe

19 Jul 2024 at 06:26hrs | 846 Views

Rowdy Zanu-PF councillor sparks chaos

19 Jul 2024 at 06:24hrs | 649 Views

Zimbabwean-owned care agency is stripped of ability to endorse visas in UK

19 Jul 2024 at 06:23hrs | 1638 Views

Neville Mutsvangwa's trial fails to take off

19 Jul 2024 at 06:21hrs | 734 Views

Zimbabwe misses mineral revenue target

19 Jul 2024 at 06:20hrs | 387 Views