Chinese national loses US$20 000 to armed robbers in Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A businessman lost over US$21,000 in a robbery at a guest house in Borrowdale, Harare. Jiang Yao, 34, and his colleague, Yi Ting, 54, were both victims of the armed robbery, which occurred around 8:30 PM. Yao, who had been staying at the guest house since June 13, was attacked while asleep.Security guard Herbert Hakupangwi saw one of the robbers with a pistol while doing perimeter checks. The robbers tied Hakupangwi's hands and legs with an electric cable before entering Yao's room. Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the robbery, stating that the six armed robbers entered Yao's room after he mistook them for guest house employees.The robbers demanded cash and took Yao's bag containing US$20,000, credit cards, and his passport, although they returned the passport upon his request. Yi Ting's handbag, containing US$1,700, and a speaker were also stolen.The police are currently investigating the incident.