Zimbabwe police arrest 4th suspect in bus robbery

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the robbery of passengers and crew on a Beitbridge-bound Blue Circle Buses coach at Vilivili Bus Stop in Mwenezi.ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed on July 19th that three suspects, Ashton Siziva (26), Sauro Dadirai (24), and Phineas Shumba (25), were apprehended at Maporisa Business Centre, Maranda, Mwenezi. A fourth suspect, Talent Mlauzi (20), was arrested in Beitbridge the following day. Only one suspect, Elphias Mugurugudze, remains at large.During the robbery, the suspects stole US$8,621 and ZAR 62,070. According to a circulating WhatsApp message, the five suspects boarded the bus at the Mbare bus terminus in Harare. When the bus reached Lundi, one suspect asked to be dropped off, signalling his accomplices to also disembark.As the bus stopped, the suspects brandished a pistol and knives, ordering the conductor and driver back into the vehicle. They directed the driver to turn off the highway and switch off the lights, then demanded cash from all passengers and crew, threatening to kill anyone who resisted. After the robbery, one suspect fired a shot into the air before they disappeared into the darkness.