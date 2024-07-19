Chivayo's IMC doesn't have exclusive rights to partner Starlink

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has issued several internet service provider (ISP) licenses to various operators, clarifying that none of these licenses grants exclusive rights to partner with the global satellite internet provider, Starlink. Starlink, operated by Starlink Services, a subsidiary of Elon Musk's SpaceX, is currently seeking an ISP license from Potraz to operate in Zimbabwe.Potraz is still processing Starlink's application, and while IMC Communications is one of the companies that recently applied for an ISP license, Potraz has yet to finalize and issue their license document. Potraz Director-General Dr. Gift Machengete emphasized that none of the ISP licenses granted by the regulator, including those for companies like DFA Zimbabwe, ZOL, Utande, Powertel, Liquid Intelligent, and TelOne, come with exclusive rights. This policy ensures compliance with Zimbabwe's competition laws.Dr. Machengete highlighted that Potraz licenses are not technology-specific, meaning any licensed ISP can use any technology, including partnering with Starlink or other providers. The introduction of Starlink in Zimbabwe is anticipated to significantly lower the cost of digital services and enhance internet access, especially in rural areas with limited connectivity.The Government of Zimbabwe prioritizes the digital economy, aiming for widespread ICT adoption as part of the National Development Strategy (NDS1) and Vision 2030. Starlink's high-speed, low-latency services are expected to support this goal by providing improved internet coverage, especially in underserved regions.